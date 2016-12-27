Adiós a Carrie Fisher: Así reaccionó Hollywood a la partida de la Princesa Leia
La muerte de Carrie Fisher vuelve a golpear al mundo del espectáculo, a sólo días de la repentina partida de George Michael. La actriz, querida mundialmente por su interpretación de la Princesa Leia en "Star Wars", sufrió el viernes un ataque cardíaco y su condición de salud no logró mejorar, dejando de existir esta mañana poco antes de las 9 horas.
Desde su compañero en "Star Wars", el actor Mark Hamill, hasta la actriz Whoopi Goldberg han manifestado su pesar en las redes sociales
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) 27 de diciembre de 2016
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 27 de diciembre de 2016
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) 27 de diciembre de 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) 27 de diciembre de 2016
R.I.P.
No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) 27 de diciembre de 2016