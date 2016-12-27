Adiós a Carrie Fisher: Así reaccionó Hollywood a la partida de la Princesa Leia

La muerte de Carrie Fisher vuelve a golpear al mundo del espectáculo, a sólo días de la repentina partida de George Michael. La actriz, querida mundialmente por su interpretación de la Princesa Leia en "Star Wars", sufrió el viernes un ataque cardíaco y su condición de salud no logró mejorar, dejando de existir esta mañana poco antes de las 9 horas.

Desde su compañero en "Star Wars", el actor Mark Hamill, hasta la actriz Whoopi Goldberg han manifestado su pesar en las redes sociales

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) 27 de diciembre de 2016