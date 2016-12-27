Usted está en: Portada | GENTE

Adiós a Carrie Fisher: Así reaccionó Hollywood a la partida de la Princesa Leia

 

La muerte de Carrie Fisher vuelve a golpear al mundo del espectáculo, a sólo días de la repentina partida de George Michael. La actriz, querida mundialmente por su interpretación de la Princesa Leia en "Star Wars", sufrió el viernes un ataque cardíaco y su condición de salud no logró mejorar, dejando de existir esta mañana poco antes de las 9 horas.

Desde su compañero en "Star Wars", el actor Mark Hamill, hasta la actriz Whoopi Goldberg han manifestado su pesar en las redes sociales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


